Disney Ends All Scheduled Performances of Controversial Daytime Show

Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has been an internet sensation ever since it debuted on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Guests have taken to social media to share various videos of the daytime show as, throughout Disney KiteTails, kites crash land into the stands, which Disney now says is supposed to happen and is “all part of the fun”.

While fun, lots of Guests saw this show as a failure and a “meme” as we covered before. Unfortunately for fans of the show, it looks like it could be ending, or at least big changes are coming to the show as there are no dates for performances after Thursday, May 26th as shown on the official website.

We are unsure if something will replace the show or if it is being completely removed at this time.

Taking Magic to New Heights Watch as favorite Disney characters take to the sky for an all-new performance during The World’s Most Magical Celebration!

Hearts and imaginations will soar as larger-than-life kites and colorful props dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs. Enjoy 2 unique shows, each themed to a beloved Disney animated classic: The Lion King, featuring kites inspired by Simba, Zazu and more

The Jungle Book, featuring kites inspired by King Louie, Baloo and more See the magic take flight above the Discovery River Amphitheater during The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

See the video of a KiteTails performance below from Park Stop Presents on YouTube:

Do you enjoy KiteTails?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.