Disney World Cancels Dining Plan, Announces New System

Walt Disney World Resort is making changes to its dining plan.

Disney World Guests have been waiting for the return of the Dining Plan and while they haven’t been able to bring this back, Disney did announce a new dining offering that is now available for reservations on the official Disney website.

When you purchase a 5-night, 4-day non-discounted room and ticket package at select participating resorts, you’ll receive a Disney Dining Promo Card in the amount of up to $750. The card can be used to purchase food and beverage at select participating locations throughout Walt Disney World.

Travel Dates: June 25 – September 14, 2023

For arrivals July 1 – July 10, 2023 and August 1 to September 14, 2023

Value Resort – $50 per night

Moderate Resort and Cabins – $100 per night

Deluxe Resort and Deluxe Villa Resort – $150 per night

For arrivals June 25 – June 30, 2023 and July 11 – July 31, 2023

Value Resort – $35 per night

Moderate Resort and Cabins – $75 per night

Deluxe Resort and Deluxe Villa Resort – $125 per night

The following hotels are eligible for up to $150.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The following hotels are eligible for up to $100.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach ResortDisney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The following hotels are eligible for up to $50.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

For more information, visit the official Disney World website.

What do you think of this Disney Dining offering? Let us know in the comments!