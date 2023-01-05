Disney World Cancels Dining Plan, Announces New System

Walt Disney World Resort is making changes to its dining plan.
Disney World Guests have been waiting for the return of the Dining Plan and while they haven’t been able to bring this back, Disney did announce a new dining offering that is now available for reservations on the official Disney website.
When you purchase a 5-night, 4-day non-discounted room and ticket package at select participating resorts, you’ll receive a Disney Dining Promo Card in the amount of up to $750. The card can be used to purchase food and beverage at select participating locations throughout Walt Disney World.
Travel Dates: June 25 – September 14, 2023
For arrivals July 1 – July 10, 2023 and August 1 to September 14, 2023
- Value Resort – $50 per night
- Moderate Resort and Cabins – $100 per night
- Deluxe Resort and Deluxe Villa Resort – $150 per night
For arrivals June 25 – June 30, 2023 and July 11 – July 31, 2023
- Value Resort – $35 per night
- Moderate Resort and Cabins – $75 per night
- Deluxe Resort and Deluxe Villa Resort – $125 per night
The following hotels are eligible for up to $150.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The following hotels are eligible for up to $100.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach ResortDisney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
The following hotels are eligible for up to $50.00 per room per night for the Disney Dining Promo Card:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
