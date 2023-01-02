Disney Finally Eliminates Genie+ Feature Completely

Disney Genie and Lightning Lane have been some of the most controversial systems ever added to the Disney Parks.

Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane services are separately-purchased systems that allow Disney Park Guests– at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort— to jump the standby line queue and get into the “Lightning Lane.”

The system, which is available at all the Disney Parks including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has not been well-received by many Disney Park fans, and a change has finally officially been implemented into the system for Disney World Guests moving forward.

Reporter Scott Gustin shared the following:

On June 8, WDW tickets for 2023 went on sale and Disney eliminated the Genie+ ticket add-on. That means tomorrow (Jan. 1) will be the first day at WDW without guests using tickets that include the Genie+ ticket add-on. All guests will be purchasing same-day.

Guests are officially no longer using any ticket that included Genie+ ticket add-on ahead of time. Disney previously was selling the add-on, but this stopped earlier last year and all tickets that could be purchased for 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort no longer allowed the add-on to be purchased ahead of time.

Instead, Guests must wait to purchase it on the day of their visit.

More on Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

How It Works

You can:

Purchase Disney Genie+ service to make selections for Lightning Lane entrances that are offered through the service* or…

Purchase individual Lightning Lane entry (à la carte) for attractions that aren’t offered through Disney Genie+ service or…

Purchase both!

*Subject to limited availability

Use the Lightning Lane entrances offered through the service and save time waiting in line. On average, Guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using Lightning Lane entrances, if the first selection is made early in the day.

You can enjoy a Disney Genie+ service Lightning Lane entrance once per day. If you’d like to experience an attraction again or see a certain show again within the same day, you are welcome to use our regular standby line.

What’s the Price?

Check the My Disney Experience app for today’s pricing. Prices vary by date.

How to Purchase the Service:

Be sure to have your valid Disney theme park ticket and your Disney Park Pass reservation. From the main menu in the My Disney Experience mobile app, select “My Disney Genie Day”. Select the “My Day” tab, then tap “Get Disney Genie+ for Today”.

What Are the Rules?

Make sure you have valid admission and a theme park reservation to the same park on the same day.

Disney Genie+ service Lightning Lane selections can only be made one at a time. You must redeem an existing Lightning Lane selection or wait 2 hours—whichever comes first—before making another Lightning Lane entrance selection through the service. Please note: the 2-hour wait to make another selection begins when the park opens, even if you made your first booking at 7:00 a.m..

All attractions and experiences are subject to availability.

Guests may be able to purchase the service on the day of their park visit and make their first Disney Genie+ selection for Lightning Lane entry starting at 7:00 a.m..

