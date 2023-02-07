Guest Endured Pain and Suffering at Disney World and Has Lost Ability to Enjoy Life, Lawsuit Reveals

A Disney vacation is meant to be fun, joyful, full of laughter, and a place to make memories that last a lifetime. But for one Guest, her experience would end in a nightmare after an incident occurred at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

Over the last few years, Disney Parks — especially Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort — have faced unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a fluctuating leadership team, among other factors.

But despite the changes, fans have continued to flock to the Parks, embracing (or at least trying to) the increased planning and execution it takes to make a trip worthwhile. At Walt Disney World Resort, the Central Florida theme park behemoth, the four Disney Parks — Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park — attract millions of visitors each year, all hoping to have the best vacation of their lives.

Unfortunately, not all Guests get the dream they’d planned for. For this Disney World Guest, her vacation would end in disaster after an incident altered her quality of life, leaving her to sue the vacation hotspot’s owner, Disney Parks & Resorts.

Back in April 2021, when Walt Disney World, and the majority of other Disney Parks, were still adapting to a post-pandemic world, and things like the Park Pass reservation system were still in their infancy, Ms. Reitz was visiting one of the most popular Parks on property when she took a fall.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort is home to fan-favorite attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Toy Story Land’s Slinky Dog Dash. In addition to e-ticket attractions such as these, Disney’s Hollywood Studios also boasts multiple restaurant and merchandise locations like Mickey’s of Hollywood. And it is here where Ms. Reitz took her fall.

As seen in public records from the Orange County Clerk of Courts, Ms. Reitz was shopping at Mickey’s of Hollywood when she, “without warning”, slipped and fell to the floor after losing her footing on a wet surface that was not marked and out of sight of the Guest.

Ms. Reitz is suing Disney Parks & Resorts for negligence, whereby the plaintiff’s lawyers claim the Disney World store “[f]ailed to exercise reasonable care in the operation, ownership, management, supervision, possession and control of said premises” and “[f]ailed to properly inspect the retail store for the presence of a wet flooring in the retail store used by the public and out of the general view of the Plaintiff.” These claims are among others that detail the carelessness and negligence of operating a public location with unsafe flooring.

According to the records, as a result of the incident, Ms. Reitz “has endured pain and suffering, disability and disfigurement, loss of a normal life, loss of the ability to enjoy life, and has incurred medical expenses and loss of future earnings, all of which are permanent in nature.”

The complaint was filed with the courts on December 2, 2022, and the case is still ongoing as of January 25, 2023.

Other accidents have occurred on Walt Disney World property, including a fall at House of Blues at Disney Springs and a pool incident at Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

