Guests Don’t Care About Disney’s Big Warning as Altercation Gets “Ugly” at Resort

Altercations, fights, and disturbances at Disney Parks are becoming increasingly common, so much so that Disney themselves have weighed in on the matter — but do Guests actually care?

For some, it seems not.

Walt Disney World Resort is coming to the end of its 18-month-long 50th anniversary event, and while The World’s Most Magical Celebration has been one of joy, nostalgia, and the debut of multiple new experiences, the last couple of years have been marred by backlash regarding new operations like Disney Genie+, Park Passes, and Park Hopping, and the leadership of former CEO Bob Chapek.

In a shocking turn of events, The Walt Disney Company’s board ousted Mr. Chapek last November with his predecessor, Bob Iger, stepping back in to lead the corporation for the next two years while a new CEO is appointed. Fans rejoiced at Chapek’s removal and hoped that Iger could rectify some of the issues Guests have faced since the Parks reopened in a post-pandemic world.

Not everything can be fixed though, and certainly not all at once in just a few months. It is clear that certain stressors weigh down a Guest’s visit to Disney World — the early wake-up calls to join Virtual Queues and claim Disney Genie+ spots, the pressure of securing a Park Pass reservation in addition to paying for ticket admission, and the overall upwards expense, to name a few.

While these things cannot be attributed to every instance of anti-social behavior at the Disney Parks, the pressure to ensure a vacation goes smoothly has been heightened, and thus more and more altercations are being reported from inside the four theme park Disney Resort. The rise in bad behavior has seen Guests escorted from the Park, trespassed, and in some cases, arrested. Most often, these altercations make their way to social media, and it seems Guests aren’t the only ones noticing the uptick in cases.

Just last month, Disney added a new courtesy section to both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Resort websites that reads:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

However, just a month after the courtesy section was added, an “ugly” altercation has been reported at the Resort. The details of the fight were posted to the wildly popular Walt Disney World subreddit on Reddit, with the Guest sharing what happened while people queued for the Resort monorail.

u/boxhall reported that about an hour before Park closing, a small line had formed for the monorail. At first only a few people, but more people approached and began walking past those already there, moving towards the top of the line. The user states that mumbles of discontent could be heard but that was broken after one Guest strode up to a line-cutting couple to let them know how disrespectful it was of them to push past elderly Guests and families with young children.

The Guest then walked away but was heckled with a “thank you for your patience” response from one-half of the couple. This led the gentleman back, and the Guest reported:

He went over and got in both their faces and there was yelling and a few shoves I believe. It was about to be broken up but people kind of stopped it from getting worse.

Line-cutting is one of the most aggrieved actions at any theme park, but at a Disney Park, where wait times can skyrocket into a few hours, it can be the catalyst to cause a more animated level of discontentment. Many comments on the Reddit post urge Disney to be harsher when it comes to those Guests that do cut lines, stating that their current stance on Guests breaking rules is not in the best interest of the wider Guest pool.

What are your thoughts on line-cutting? Let us know in the comments down below!

