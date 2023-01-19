Racist Altercation Reported at Magic Kingdom

Last year, Theme Parks around the United States found themselves under a microscope when a racist incident between two young Guests and a Sesame Place San Diego character went viral. The family filed a lawsuit after they claimed that the Theme Park lied about resolving the incident.

Multiple videos resurfaced of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort characters allegedly giving preferential treatment to white Guests. One family claimed that Rapunzel ignored their Black child in favor of white children at Disneyland Resort. Others praised a set of Magic Kingdom performers for their heartwarming interaction with two Black children watching a parade.

This week, a Walt Disney World Resort Guest reported a racist experience at the Central Florida Disney Park. But this time, the incident occurred with another Guest.

Reddit user u/AGCM wrote that they visited the Disney Parks from Mexico with their partner. They finished their day at Magic Kingdom by getting in line for Seven Dwarves Mine Train.

“We were ready, we were excited and we were talking about our day all the way through the queue. Then suddenly a party of two behind us started to say some very offensive stuff,” the Guest recalled. “Particularly about the fact we were talking Spanish and how we were idiots by not speaking English in their country. They didn’t know we are both fluent in English.”

“It truly broke my heart. In all my years of going I had thought Disney was my safe space and it some ways it still is,” they continued. “Worse part is, they sat behind us and now my picture from the ride has them on it. I kinda regret not telling the cast members about the incident. Thankfully, my SO asked them to stop politely. But it was their first time at a Disney park and of course they left with a bad taste after that.”

If you witness another Guest making discriminatory or inappropriate remarks about another Guest, it’s best to alert a Disney Cast Member so that security can get involved if necessary.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.