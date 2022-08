Splash Mountain will reopen as The Princess and the Frog (2009) inspired Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024 at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom.

Reactions to the Splash Mountain retheme are mixed, with some Disney Parks fans offering to protect Splash Mountain with their lives and others excited for Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) to have her own ride. One Disney fan, Danielle (@daniellesmagicallifestyle), asked other fans to like a now-deleted video if they wanted to “burn the retheme.” TikToker and travel agent Victoria (@pineappleprincess340) shared the video with a response:

“Now me, personally, I don’t give a f*ck if anybody states that they want Splash Mountain to stay because that b*tch very clearly got its eviction notice, so… I don’t care what you say,” Victoria explained. “That b*tch is gone.”

Victoria said that even though the “burn it” sound is currently trending on TikTok, using it to talk about wanting Splash Mountain to stay is “very microaggressive.” A microaggression is defined as:

A comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority)

“By you supporting Splash Mountain to stay, you are supporting that Disney stands behind African American stereotypes,” Victoria says. “Stereotypes that are so bad that they have worked very hard to hide it. They are, in fact, embarrassed by it. Therefore, why are you supporting it?”

Disney has long-banned Song of the South (1946), the inspiration behind the characters on Splash Mountain. The film is considered racist for its stereotypical depictions of African Americans, cheery outlook on post-slavery plantation life, and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” allegedly influenced by a racist pre-Civil War folk song. The film’s star, James Baskett, wasn’t allowed to attend Song of the South’s Atlanta premiere due to his race.

“You are being microaggressive with your opinions. It does come off as racist,” Victoria notes. “At the end of the day, you can have freedom of speech but not freedom of consequence.”

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or in Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.