Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho: A Complete Guide to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom

If you’re a fan of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), May 28, 2014 was probably an extremely exciting day for you if you happened to be visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

That was the day Seven Dwarfs Mine Train opened in Magic Kingdom Park’s New Fantasyland area. Located near Beast’s Castle — where Be Our Guest Restaurant is housed — this steel roller coaster is a treat for families.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Mine Train before your next trip to Orlando’s “castle park”!

What is Seven Dwarfs Mine Train like?

The official description of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train reads:

Heigh-Ho, It’s Off You Go!

Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline. At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.

What is the height requirement for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train?

Riders are required to be 38 inches (97 centimeters) tall to ride this roller coaster, which Disney notes has “small drops” and is appropriate for kids, teens, and adults.

How is the queue for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train designed?

The queue for the ride makes Guests feel as though they have entered the Seven Dwarfs diamond mine — complete with stunning jewels! There are some interactive elements to the queue. As Disney notes:

Whistle While You Wait

Before embarking on your mine train adventure, try your hand at jewel sorting, then wash them with water spigots that play tunes you’ll recognize. When you come across a collection of wooden barrels overflowing with glowing stones, turn each barrel and watch as the ceiling above you is transformed. Don’t miss the notes that Doc left for you!

Can pregnant women ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train?

It is recommended that expectant mothers avoid riding Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Is the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train a thrill ride?

While the official webpage for the roller coaster describes the Mine Train as a thrill ride, it is not as intense as the Rock’n’Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith or Space Mountain. Below, you can watch a ride through of the roller coaster to get a better idea of its overall intensity:

What is the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train based on?

As previously mentioned, the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is based on the iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The movie was Walt Disney’s first animated feature-length film, surpassing all box office expectations.

In fact, at first, animators called the project “Walt’s Folly” because it was expected to fail. Now, however, Disney’s Snow White remains an enduring fairytale that has been popular with generation after generation of families.

The official description of the classic Disney movie reads:

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!

The cast includes Moroni Olsen, Lucille La Verne, Harry Stockwell, Billy Gilbert, Roy Atwell, Eddie Collins, Adriana Caselotti (canon), Pinto Colvig, Pinto Colvig, Stuart Buchanan, Scotty Mattraw, and Otis Harlan.

Will there be more Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rides?

In 2016, the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster ride opened at Shanghai Disneyland. An “opening day” ride for that Disney theme park, there have been no updates regarding future versions of the Mine Train attraction at Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, or Hong Kong Disneyland.

The official description of the Shanghai Disneyland roller coaster reads:

Fantastic Fun from Start to Finish

Hop into your mine cart—hewn together with wood, metal bands and nails—and get ready for a wild ride! The excitement starts as you take off and ascend a steep hill. Near the peak, beware the broken track before you, along with 2 ominous vultures perched atop an abandoned jib crane. Hold on tight—this adventure’s only just begun! Sing Along on a Rocking Ride

Feel the wind in your face when your cart teeters over the crest, traveling down and around the mountain and deep into the mine shaft. Soon, the dark begins to glow as you happen upon the Seven Dwarfs hard at work, whistling and singing while collecting glittering diamonds, sparkling emeralds and other precious gems. All your Dwarf friends are accounted for—Sleepy, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Bashful and Doc—as you careen through the cavern and climb toward an opening to the outside world. After passing behind a waterfall, peek off into the distance toward a rustic cottage where Snow White and her Dwarf friends are inside celebrating, right as this rocking ride comes to an end!

Are you a fan of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train?

