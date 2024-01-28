Magic Kingdom ‘Snow White’ Coaster Gets Much-Needed Update

Magic Kingdom’s legendary ‘Snow White’ ride has been fixed, with Disney breathing new life into the already amazing attraction. Credit: Disney

There’s no denying how beloved Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is at Walt Disney World, providing a fun and adventurous ride that guests of most ages can enjoy. However, the ride itself had been left in quite a sorry state, with the facial projection mapping technology encountering multiple issues over the last few months.

This ride was facing these issues as recently as just a few weeks ago, when Inside the Magic originally reported on the malfunction. Along the journey, guests travel through a cave where all of the dwarfs from the beloved animated film can be seen mining for gems and diamonds. The dwarfs sing their infamous “Heigh-Ho” song as guests take one final plunge toward the final portion of the ride.

Guests get up close and personal with a few of these dwarfs, but the effects had lost their luster, with some of the dwarf’s faces being completely dark. Thankfully, guests are reporting that Disney touched up these effects, and the dwarfs are looking better than ever.

The lift inside the mine on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park has seen a major improvement to the shadows of the Dwarfs! These shadows were rotoscoped from the original film, and now can be fully appreciated nearly 10 years after opening.

These animatronic figures look great in 2024, as do the shadow projections on the lift hill. These projections on the hill were added after the attraction opened. However, much like the facial projections, this effect had seen better days.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World, let alone Magic Kingdom. Besides other iconic rides, guests will find Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Fantasyland, along with several other legendary Disney attractions, such as “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid.

