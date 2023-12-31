Disney World’s Fairytale Coaster Turns Nightmarish During Ride Malfunction

Disney World’s most popular ride encountered a very troubling issue, one that turned an epic fairytale into a nightmare.

Related: Nearly Every Top Attraction at Disney Breaks Down During Record-Breaking Crowd Surge

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is inspired by Disney’s original Snow White film, which was released all the way back in 1937. The influence Snow White has can be seen all throughout the Disney theme parks, including Walt Disney World, where guests will find Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. This family-friendly roller coaster is found in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom and is one of the (relatively) newer additions to the theme park, opening to guests in 2014. Of course, the Magic Kingdom is home to even newer and more thrilling experiences, most notably with TRON Lightcycle / Run, but guests seeking a fun time for the whole family should look no further than this beautiful coaster.

Unfortunately, this attraction experienced quite a shocking malfunction over the weekend, one that may be a little frightening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallie Jones ✨️ It all started with a mouse (@itallstartedwithamouse138)



The Instagram video linked above shows the moment the magical ride turned rather dark, with Doc losing his face during the interior portion of the ride. After a few quick drops and turns, guests aboard Seven Dwarfs Mine Train will pass through an underground mine, complete with dwarfs singing the iconic “Heigh-Ho” song they all know and love from the original movie. Unfortunately, guests visiting Magic Kingdom over the weekend were greeted by a somewhat disturbing image of a dwarf without his face.

We see these types of issues occur on attractions that utilize projection mapping technology, like Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin and Frozen Ever After. It’s a fairly easy fix, but it remains a problem we see quite often. We have to say that this magical fairytale experience turns rather dark when you see a darf without a face.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train has remained one of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World, with wait times stretching to multiple hours on any given day. While other classic rides and attractions are located at Magic Kingdom, like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train takes the cake as one of the most desired and consistently popular experiences at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Magic Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World are currently in the midst of its busiest time of year, with millions of guests pouring into all four parks as the Christmas and holiday seasons wrap up. During the month of December, we’ve seen multiple theme parks hit capacity as well, and the prices of services such as Genie+ have skyrocketed. These heavy crowds will continue into the new year, with things calming down sometime in January. However, this is not to say that 2024 will be any less exciting, with plenty of incredible new experiences on the way to Disney World. The biggest addition is being created at this very moment, with Walt Disney Imagineering hard at work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This ride will replace Splash Mountain and will feature a brand new story and theme based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film from 2009. There is currently no opening date for this attraction, but Disney has stated it will open sometime in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

What’s your most anticipated Disney theme park addition going into 2024?