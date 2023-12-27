Disney Genie+ Sells Out, Makes History Despite Record-High Price in Florida

Disney’s controversial paid service just made history.

Today is a historic day for the Walt Disney World Resort, with Disney Genie+ selling out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at its highest price point. This is a first for the theme park, with Magic Kingdom typically being the park to sell out no matter the cost. As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Disney Genie+ is unavailable for guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Genie+ was priced at $35 today, which is the highest price we’ve ever seen the paid service reach at Walt Disney World for that theme park. Guests can still purchase Disney Genie+ for EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. For more information regarding this service, visit the official Walt Disney World website.

Disney Gene+ hit its all-time highest price earlier in December. This was not surprising, with the Christmas and holiday season in full effect at the Orlando, Florida resort. December is by far one of the most popular times to visit Walt Disney World and millions of guests showed up throughout the month of December.

Disney Genie is a service that was first introduced into the Disney theme parks back in 2019, forever changing how guests navigate both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Disney Genie is a free tool that all guests can use as long as they have the My Disney Experience app downloaded on their smartphone. This free service allows guests to plan out their day in a more robust way and keep track of all their reservations. However, for a fee, guests can purchase Disney Genie+ for the day, allowing them to do even more. Lightning Lanes can be reserved through Disney’s Genie+ service or bought individually. As we stated earlier, this system is highly controversial, adding potentially hundreds of dollars to an already expensive vacation.

Disney Genie+ allows guests to book Lightning Lane passes, which essentially act as FastPasses for various rides and attractions. This paid service fluctuates in price based on the time of year and the crowd level, meaning guests will have to check it each day to see how much it will cost. Disney Genie+ is quite controversial, with many fans pointing out just how expensive it is to purchase Disney Genie+ for everybody at their party. However, Disney Gneie+ has become a huge money maker for The Walt Disney Company and is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Have you ever purchased Disney Genie+? What’s your favorite theme park in Walt Disney World?