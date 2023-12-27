Universal Continues with ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride Amid Vin Diesel Lawsuit

A new ride is underway amid a bombshell lawsuit set against Hollywood icon Vin Diesel.

Related: Disney Sells Majority Stake in Mega Disney+ India Deal

Universal Studios Hollywood is a fantastic theme park that’s full of iconic and classic rides and attractions. From Jurassic World – The Ride to Revenge of the Mummy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this historic California amusement park. In the last few years, the resort has changed significantly, mostly due to the massive new Nintendo-themed land that opened at the resort earlier this year.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD officially opened in February 2023 and has become one of the coolest and most popular theme park destinations on earth, bringing in millions of guests since it originally opened. This land is a dream come true for fans of Nintendo and the Mario games, allowing them to immerse themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom. A version of this land is being built at the Universal Orlando Resort as well, which will open as part of Epic Universe in 2025.

Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ Franchise Debuting New Host Imminently Amid Mayim Bialik Exit

However, this is far from the only new thing Universal has in store for guests, with a new attraction being rumored for quite a long time until it becomes official. Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both home to one of the most hated theme park rides in existence, Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Since it opened, countless fans and Guests alike have expressed their displeasure with the attraction. This ride replaced Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!.

Despite this negative reception, Universal seems to not be entirely finished with this property. It’s been rumored that Universal has been working on a proper thrill ride featuring this franchise for a while, with Universal officially revealing the project earlier this year. A permit for this project was found last year, giving us further insight into this rumored attraction. Plans leaked online revealing more information and concept art regarding the proposed Fast & Furious roller coaster, with work moving quickly on the upcoming attraction.

Fast Furious roller coasters construction. Foundations for the the station have started and it looks like foundation work for on e of the rides multiple launch sections is taking shape. pic.twitter.com/PQaPUW40Gw — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) December 27, 2023

As you can see in the video from RyanTheme Park, construction is underway on this new attraction. Foundations are being created for the station and the launch section of the coaster.

Fast Furious roller coasters construction. Foundations for the the station have started and it looks like foundation work for on e of the rides multiple launch sections is taking shape. pic.twitter.com/PQaPUW40Gw — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) December 27, 2023

Universal has stated that this new ride will feature “technological achievements never previously employed.” The Resort also stated that “the new roller coaster will be equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe.” No official opening date has been set for this roller coaster, so be sure to check back here at Inside the Magic for all future updates!

The Fast & Furious film series is one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, grossing a combined total of over $7 billion at the box office. The film series stars Hollywood legends like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham. However, the series has stumbled into quite a bit of controversy, with one of the most prominent stars being sued for sexual battery.

These films feature a diverse cast, but the face of the Fast & Furious franchise is undoubtedly Vin Diesel. Diesel began his Hollywood career decades ago and has enjoyed a massive amount of success over the years. However, Diesel has been dealt with a serious lawsuit, claiming that he sexually abused a former assistant as well as created a “hostile work environment.” As of now, nothing has changed regarding the future of the Fast & Furious film series or the upcoming roller coaster, but it’s possible the verdict of these lawsuits will have greater implications for the franchise as a whole.

Disney is currently dealing with the same issue, with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler facing a similar lawsuit. Tyler is the face of Aerosmith but also Disney World’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attraction, putting Disney in a very tricky spot. It would be advantageous to remove Aerosmith from the attraction, but the entire ride is based around the band, posing a very challenging decision for Disney to make.

Are you excited about this upcoming new attraction? Do you visit Universal Studios often?