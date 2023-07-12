BREAKING: Universal Announces New Vin Diesel-Led Attraction

It’s officially happening! A new attraction is on the way!

For years, a new Fast and the Furious attraction has been rumored for the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort in California. Over the last few months, we’ve seen small indications that the rumors were true, with Guests spotting various testing being done across the Resort.

This attraction has finally been confirmed by Universal, who shared the news on their official Twitter account:

Buckle up… our new Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster is officially under construction! 🚦🚧 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) July 12, 2023

At this time, not much is known about this new roller coaster. There is no opening timeframe for this new attraction, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic as more details become available.

Of course, this ride will feature Vin Diesel and all of your favorite Fast and the Furious family members.

Universal has stated that this new ride will feature “technological achievements never previously employed.” The Resort also stated that “the new roller coaster will be equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe.”

For those who are unaware, Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both home to one of the most hated theme park rides in existence, which just happens to be themed to the Fast and the Furious franchise.

This attraction, of course, is Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Since it opened, countless fans and Guests alike have expressed their displeasure with the attraction. This ride replaced Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is the big finale of the World-Famous Studio Tour at the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort. This experience takes riders on a journey through the backlots of Universal Studios and gives them a behind-the-scenes look at the making of tons of classic films.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below!