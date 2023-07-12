Guests Trapped on Terrifying Disney Dark Ride

A few Guests got trapped.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of iconic and legendary experiences, ranging from Expedition Everest to Space Mountain. Guests can also enjoy the more tame offerings such as “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion.

However, no ride at the Walt Disney World Resort truly compares to the adrenaline-inducing thrill ride DINOSAUR.

DINOSAUR opened alongside the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998, though not by the name “DINOSAUR.” When this attraction first opened, it was called Countdown to Extinction. Despite the different name, the ride is basically the exact same as it was nearly 25 years ago.

DINOSAUR is by far one of if not the scariest attractions The Walt Disney Company has ever created. It’s filled with massive dinosaur animatronics as well as some truly terrifying audio queues.

The ride is almost entirely in the dark, with the only lights on the ride illuminating the previously-mentioned dino animatronics. Many Guests may think the ride is bad or needs updating. Some may even hope Disney’s tease of a completely overhauled DinoLand U.S.A. comes true, with the area of the Park turning into a land dedicated to Zootopia and Moana.

However, DINOSAUR is incredibly special to so many Walt Disney World Guests, not only due to its fun factor but the sheer fact that it’s scary, something not found anywhere else at Disney World.

Recently, Guests got an extraordinary look at the dinosaur animatronics and other theming elements while trapped during a breakdown. Ride stoppages are not uncommon at all on DINOSAUR, but it’s quite rare for all of the lights to turn on.

Work lights turning on will, of course, ruin any of theming Disney created on any given ride or attraction. However, when that ride takes place entirely in the dark, the lights create a new experience for Guests, turning a ride they’ve experienced a thousand times into something new.

This is exactly what happened to a few Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently, with lights illuminating the frightening dinosaur figures:

@TPMvideos LIGHTS ARE ON!! Stopped in 2 spots. Hoping for an exit pic.twitter.com/Z4kCfbMWJP — Pooba (@PoobaStank_) July 11, 2023

As you can see, Guests got an extremely up-close look at the Iguanodon and Carnotaurus figures. We have to say; while the work lights are on, these dinosaurs are still quite scary.

While a ride coming to a complete stop may sound like a headache, for passionate Disney Park fans, this is the ultimate treat.

Many Guests dream of getting stuck on their favorite ride or attraction, in the hopes that they’ll have to evacuate it. For more on DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, check out our ultimate guide!

Have you ever been evacuated off of DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Do you enjoy this attraction?