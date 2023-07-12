Man Banned From Six Flags After Attacking Elderly Guest

A man has been arrested and banned after an attack.

No matter which theme park you’re visiting, you’re bound to have fun. From Walt Disney World in Florida to Universal Studios Hollywood, theme parks should be a fun getaway for Guests of all ages. Unfortunately, incidents happen from time to time, with a troubling incident happening at a popular Six Flags location recently.

According to new reports, a man has been arrested after slapping an elderly man in the face while visiting Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

Tristan Mahamed, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with aggravated battery of a victim over 60, after the attack. This charge qualifies as a Class 2 felony. The attack took place on July 3.

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Daly stated that Mahamed was extremely intoxicated when visiting the theme park. The victim is a 69-year-old man. The specific incident occurred while the two men were inside a shop at the Park.

Mahamed was caught on camera slapping the victim, with witnesses corroborating the victim’s statements. Shortly after the incident, Mahamed was arrested and taken away by Gurnee Police.

The Gurnee Police Department responded and arrested Mahamed. Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered that Mahamed to be held on a $100,000 bond.

Mahamed has been banned from Six Flags Great America and is set to appear in court soon.

This is far from the first violent event at Six Flags we’ve reported on here at Inside the Magic, with various attacks happening over the last few months. Earlier this year, four Guests were injured after a mysterious attack, also Six Flags Great America.

Earlier this summer, a man attempted to bring a loaded gun into the Park.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future updates.