Disney World Attraction Closed Effective Immediately

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some truly incredible experiences. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, there’s no shortage of fun and magical attractions waiting for Guests.

However, a big part of what makes Walt Disney World so special is the vast array of educational adventures Guests can go on. A lot of these can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, allowing Guests to learn about nature and the importance of conservation.

One of the coolest expereinces at Walt Disney World is Rafiki’s Planet Watch, located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As we previously reported, this attraction has unfortunately been closed effective immediately at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The reason for this closure is unknown at this time. Thankfully, this closure will only last one day, reopening at the Park on July 13, 2023.

Here, Guests can learn about nature as well as the importance of being kind to all wildlife. Every type of animal has its place in this world, and this attraction teaches Guests the importance of all animals.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to quite a few truly amazing rides and attractions. Expedition Everest is by far one of the most popular and impressive rides The Walt Disney Company has ever created, standing nearly 200 feet tall. The ride features a backward section, two track switches, and a massive drop.

Animal Kingdom is also home to Pandora – The World of Avatar, which features another one of Disney’s most impressive attractions: Flight of Passage.

This immersive simulator will convince you that you’ve truly become a Na’vi. This attraction uses a mixture of lighting, sounds, smells, and visuals that completely immerse Guests in the world of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

