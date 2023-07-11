Disney World to Expand Bus Service This Summer

Disney is making changes to how its bus service operates in Orlando, Florida!

To put it simply, the Walt Disney World is massive. Located in sunny Orlando, Florida, Guests will find thousands of acres of fun at “The Most Magical Place on Earth. From Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, there’s no shortage of fun and thrilling adventures waiting for Guests.

However, because of the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests will need to be knowledgeable about different ways to navigate the Parks, hotels, and other areas.

Luckily, Walt Disney World offers plenty of ways to get around the Resort, including Monorails, Skyliners, and of course, the bus service.

Soon, Walt Disney World will be expanding the bus service, adding a direct line to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Starting this September, Guests will be able to use a direct line from any of the following Resorts across the Walt Disney World property.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

If Guests are staying at other Resorts not listed, they will still need to take a bus to Disney Springs and then hop on a bus headed to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Currently, only Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is available to Geusts, with Disney’s Blizzard Beach undergoing an extensive refurbishment period. The Walt Disney World Resort has not operated two eater parks simultaneously since early 2020 due to the original outbreak of COVID-19.

For more on Disney’s Blizzard Beach, click here!

Do you enjoy visiting Walt Disney World’s water parks? What’s your favorite way to navigate Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comment section below!