Beloved Disney Attraction Exterior Destroyed During Massive Remodel

Parts of an iconic Disney ride are now completely destroyed.

As we’re sure you’re already aware, Splash Mountain is currently being converted into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The decision to close Splash Mountain forever was not an easy one, nor was it the most popular. As soon as The Walt Disney Company revealed that Splash Mountain would be permanently closing, two factions formed, one that was excited and one that, well, wasn’t excited.

This decision sparked immediate controversy within the Disney Parks community as well as the general public. The Disney Parks are a pretty niche selection of people. However, iconic rides and attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and Splash Mountain broke through to the mainstream, becoming household names on their own.

Things got so contested that a petition to “Save Splash Mountain” was created, though we all knew this would have zero effect on The Walt Disney Company’s decisions.

Since the closure of both versions of the ride, Disney has been hard at work. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions of Splash Mountain are now covered with scaffolding and other construction equipment as crews work tirelessly on getting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ready.

Over at Disneyland, the exterior portion of the queue has been destroyed, indicating the new ride will open with a brand-new queue:

Tiana and Co getting a whole new entrance too. Legit assumed they would just change the signs. Lol pic.twitter.com/GR9J1IjxsI — Professor Leisure🍍 (@TheLeisureProf) July 8, 2023

Walt Disney World’s version is also undergoing significant work on its queue, though this seems to be more of a facelift operation:

A few more shots of the ongoing groundwork within the queue area at the Florida construction site. Not much has changed from before #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/CTrhTjDiUV — Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) July 10, 2023

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024, and we can’t wait to finally experience it! Disney has promised a fun and exciting new attraction, complete with new animatronics and music.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain?