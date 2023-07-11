Disney Park Overtaken By Rule-Breaking Guests

Some serious rule-breaking is going on.

Part of the reason the Disney theme parks are so beloved is the incredible service. Disney Cast Members are crucial to the overall experience. Guests have while visiting places like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or Shanghai Disney. The Disney theme parks are also extremely clean and well-maintained, meaning Guests won’t be met with overflowing trash cans or garbage lying on the sidewalk, at least most of the time.

However, one important aspect that is often forgotten at the Disney theme parks is rule-following. Disney lays out dozens of important rules that Guests are expected to follow.

Not only do these rules keep Guests safe, but they keep everyone else safe too.

Unfortunately, not all Guests are created equal, with some assuming they can get away with everything.

We’ve seen some blatant rule-breaking in the Disney Parks over the last few years, ranging from harmless activities to full-on stripping at the theme parks.

Regardless of the severity of the rules Guests are breaking, we should all strive to maintain a magical, family-friendly environment that Disney is so well known for.

Recently, the Tokyo Disney Resort has faced some issues regarding rule-breaking, specifically at a fountain.

A photo of this blatant rule-breaking was shared online, which is linked below:

Liberation of soaking wet pool! ? ! ? ! ? (Translated)

As you can see, the center fountain at Toontown as been taken over by younger Guests, with parents letting them run wild. This fountain was meant to be purely for display, but it seems like some Guests don’t mind letting their children hop in for a quick splash.

As we said earlier, it’s important Guests follow the rules, no matter how big or how small they may be.

Have you ever seen someone break the rules while at Disney? Let us know what happened din the comment section below!