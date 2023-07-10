Guest Caught Stealing Money From Disneyland Park

A Guest was caught stealing.

Over the last few years, we’ve seemingly seen an uptick in bad Guest behavior at the Disney Parks. In 2022 alone, we saw multiple fights break out at Magic Kingdom, leaving Guests bloody and beaten to the ground.

We also saw Guests go above and beyond for the chance to be seen, stripping off clothes while riding the Walt Disney World Skyliuner.

We’re at a point where not much phases us in terms of events at the Disney parks. Not to say that we agree with this behavior because we obviously do not. Breaking any of the rules Disney lays out for its theme parks is grounds for removal or even a lifetime ban, so we strictly advise against doing so. However, it seems in the age of social media, there’s a never-ending supply of Guests willing to do the unthinkable.

Recently, a Guest was caught stealing money from one of Disney’s most iconic rides: “it’s a small world.”

Everyone knows that it’s a tradition of sorts to throw loose change on the water rides at Disney. This includes Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, and of course, “it’s a small world.” This activity is not encouraged by Disney, but Disney has not done much to stop it.

However, Disney does try to stop Guests from injuring themselves. This is why you’ll hear the infamous “keep your head, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times” recording.

Recently, one Guest was caught stealing some money from Disneyland’s “it’s a small world,” with a video going viral on social media. Check it out below:

As you can see, the Guest attempted to scoop out a few pieces of change from the shallow water. Not only is this kind of a useless thing to d0, it also puts you at risk of injury.

In early 2023, we saw multiple Guests do something similar at Splash Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Guest scooped up water, with some bottles eventually ending up for sale online.

Have you ever seen someone do this at Disney? What do you think about this video?