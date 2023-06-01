Disney Stops Ride After Guests Get Caught Stealing

Guests were given a firm warning after attempting to steal a precious item from one of Disney’s most beloved attractions.

As we’re sure you’re already well aware, Splash Mountain is now closed at the Disneyland Resort. Guests said their final goodbyes to this beloved attraction on May 30, 2023, with Disney permanently shutting down the ride on May 31, 2023.

This closure comes years after Disney announced it would be transforming the iconic log flume ride into a new adventure themed to its 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will feature the titular Princess Tiana and her friends as Guests embark on an all-new experience. The revamped ride will open first at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, with Disneyland’s version following shortly after.

Regardless of how excited you are for the new ride, it’s still sad to see an iconic Disney attraction close forever.

However, some Guests took this too far, attempting to steal an important element from the ride on its final days of operation.

When Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed earlier in 2023, we also saw Guests try and take some of the water home with them. Bottles of “Splash Mountain water” actually ended up for sale on places like eBay for ludicrous amounts of money.

This trend continued on the west coast, with Guests attempting to steal some water from the ride.

However, Disneyland Cast Members noticed what was happening and quickly warned Guests not to do it, as you can see in the video shared below:

The ride’s audio came to a complete stop as the Cast Member informed Guests not to steal the water and to put it back, indicating someone had already successfully scooped up some of that precious, bromine-filled H20.

Guests have a weird relationship with Splash Mountain water, as we’ve seen multiple Guests actually drink the water from the ride in the past.

This is something we’d advise against.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?