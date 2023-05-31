Disney Location Closed Permanently, Demolished and Destroyed

A popular area at Disneyland closed earlier this year, with crews now working hard on demolishing the location.

Even though Disneyland is filled with iconic rides and attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, there’s a lot more to do at ‘The Happiest Place on Earth” than stand in line for an attraction.

Much like Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Disneyland also offers Guests the chance to shop til they drop at Downtown Disney.

Here, Guests taking a break from the Parks will find dozens of places to shop, eat and enjoy themselves. However, there’s quite a lot going on at Downtown Disney currently, including the demolition of a former location.

Uva Bar & Catal permanently closed at Downtown Disney back in April of 2023, leaving a ton of space empty at the shopping and dining center.

Disney is in the middle of destroying the remnants of this location to make way for new experiences at Downtown Disney.

You can check out the progress down below:

The previous UVA bar area in Downtown Disney progress, we can see lots of demolition inside and out in preparations for the new offering called Paseo Centrico! pic.twitter.com/e7JXugpXxo — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) May 29, 2023

Two new restaurants, Paseo & Centrico, will be making their way into Downtown Disney to occupy the empty space.

We’ve also seen quite a lot of development at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, with several stores closing permanently in recent months.

Have you been to Downtown Disney? What about Disney Springs? Where’s your favorite store to shop at while visiting Disney?