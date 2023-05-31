Universal Addresses Potential Thievery at Theme Park

Universal has addressed a controversial issue at the theme parks, replacing a potentially stolen item in Orlando.

Theme parks are supposed to be immersive destinations where Guests can let loose and get lost in all of the theming and immersive experiences. From Disney and SeaWorld to LEGOLAND and Universal, Guests in Orlando, Florida, have quite a few options when it comes to Parks.

Unfortunately, these wonderful experiences can be ruined by unruly Guests, and the Universal Orlando Resort was recently hit with some bad behavior.

Earlier this week, Inside the Magic reported on a prop being potentially stolen at the Jurassic Park Tribute Store. Before Guests enter this store, they are greeted with a massive recreation of a Triceratops.

This static figure is incredibly lifelike and super detailed, right down to the feet. Unfortunately, one of its toes went missing, leaving Guests wondering what actually happened to it.

We do not have confirmation that a Guest actually stole the item, but some eyewitnesses claim to have seen a group of Guests damage the toe.

Thankfully, Universal has replaced the missing toe, completing the figure once again:

Life finds a way!

They must have brought in a TOE truck to fix it! 🤡 https://t.co/qAq0mdxWRV pic.twitter.com/ncZpjrsuyI — Odd Schmidt 🤪🤡 (@Mrfurious32821) May 30, 2023

Life finds a way, indeed!

To celebrate 30 years of Jurassic Park, Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort will find a tribute store dedicated to the beloved 1996 film and the franchise that followed it.

At the store, Guests will discover tons of Jurassic Park merchandise, including clothes, bags, cups, and various collectibles. However, what makes this store so special is the attention to detail and theming that Universal put into it.

As Guests shop, they will notice tons of retro Jurassic Park items, such as original VHS tapes, magazines, and props from the actual movie.

Have you been to the new store yet? What’s your favorite film in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise?