Guest Reportedly Steals Prop From Universal Studios

A prop is now missing from one of the newest additions to the Universal Orlando Resort after a Guest allegedly stole it.

To celebrate 30 years of Jurassic Park, Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort will find a tribute store dedicated to the beloved 1996 film and the franchise that followed it.

At the store, Guests will discover tons of Jurassic Park merchandise, including clothes, bags, cups, and various collectibles. However, what makes this store so special is the attention to detail and theming that Universal put into it.

As Guests shop, they will notice tons of retro Jurassic Park items, such as original VHS tapes, magazines, and props from the actual movie.

By far, the most stunning part of the store can be found outside.

When Guests approach the entrance to the store, they will be greeted with a giant Triceratops figure that mimics the one we see in the original film. It’s an incredible recreation of the dino used in the film. Unfortunately, someone wanted to take a piece of it home with them.

A Guest visiting the store noticed the dinosaur figure was missing a toe, snapped a photo and shared it online:

This is why we cannot have nice things in reach of guests….ffs 🙄 📸 Elizabeth Lisich pic.twitter.com/WBXF9nW4mZ — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) May 30, 2023

This is an awful thing to do, and we hope Universal is able to solve this mystery. While this type of activity is strictly against the rules, it’s something we see all too often at theme parks like Universal Studios and Disney.

Earlier this year, several props went missing from Disneyland’s new Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway attraction.

