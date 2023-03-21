Disney Guests Rip, Tear and Steal Items From Disney

One of the newest additions to the Disneyland Resort is already facing issues and showing signs of damage.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled to the brim with amazing experiences. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirate of the Caribbean to the thrilling new adventures found within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests are in for a magical time no matter which Park they choose to visit first at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, the most popular place to be at the California Resort has got to be the new Mickey’s Toontown.

Mickey’s Toontown just reopened following a refurbishment at the Disneyland Resort. The land is a staple of Disneyland and gives Guests a chance to step into the cartoon world of Mickey, Minnie, and all of their friends. Mickey’s Toontown closed in March of 2022, with the renovation project lasting around a year.

The biggest new addition to the land is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. This high-tech adventure is super fun and shows off the talent of Disney Imagineering extremely well.

Unfortunately, this renovated area is already facing multiple problems.

A few items went missing at the brand-new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The queue for this new attraction features a ton of unique and colorful props, some of which are apparently too tempting for some Guests. Since this ride has undergone previews, items have gone missing multiple times.

Several prop gumballs are now gone, with the screw holes keeping them secure now visible:

And one by one, the gum balls are disappearing pic.twitter.com/8w7NsqWuTb — Sammyland (@Sammyland6) March 20, 2023

To make matters worse, the rest of the revamped Mickey’s Toontown is not faring any better. There is a tree at the center of this land that has roots coming out of the ground around it. This tree is called the Dreaming Tree and is inspired by the very tree Walt Disney sat under in his hometown.

The tree found at the Disneyland Resort is already showing signs of wear and tear from Guests just days after Toontown reopened:

Update: Toon town remodel is mostly cool. The Dreaming Tree looks as bad in person and worse: it’s already breaking on opening day. It hasn’t been one day!! pic.twitter.com/luYExQw2Ji — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 19, 2023

Some more damage can be seen in another view:

Ugh, 2 days in and massive paint chipping on the roots already. This is about a foot x a foot and a half. 😒 pic.twitter.com/Jq695xsAsu — Marty Snyder (@Marty084) March 21, 2023

To make matters worse, a mysterious hole formed at the new land recently as well. This potentially dangerous situation was taken care of by Disney, but it’s concerning to see all of these issues pop up.

