Disney Starts New Partnership, Drops Longtime Sponsor

Disney has just revealed a new partnership at one of its Resorts, with a classic attraction getting some changes.

Autopia is the only existing Tomorrowland attraction dating back to Disneyland Park’s opening day in 1955. When the cars first took to the road, they captured America’s fascination with the latest transportation innovation, the “freeway.”

Over the years, the roadways and car styles have been updated, but the fun has stayed the same. Autopia is a fully-interactive experience that lets Guests of most ages drive actual “souped-up coupes.” This attraction is fun but quite tame by today’s standards. Regardless, the ride remains popular with Disney Guests to this very day. However, this ride is not loved by all, with many wishing it would be updated or removed entirely.

Autopia can be found at three Disney Parks worldwide, with a version located at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris.

Related: Disney Braces For Thousands of Layoffs After Bob Iger’s Bombshell

A new Disney Parks partnership has been announced for the Disneyland Paris Resort version, with this iconic attraction receiving a makeover. Autopia at Disneyland Paris will incorporate elements of Avis branding, with the most notable new additions being a new sign and new color for the car at the front of the attraction. Autopia at Disneyland Paris has featured various sponsors over the years, which include Mattel (1992-2000), Esso (2002- 2007), and Ford (2007-2022).

Avis, the company partnering with Disneyland Paris, will also open a new car rental service station inside the Marne la Vallée Chessy railway station, which is found near Disneyland Paris. This station will open sometime this summer.

In addition to the new look and building, Avis will give out discounts and perks to Disneyland Paris Guests.

After TRON Lightcycle/Run was announced for the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, many Guests thought Autopia was on its way out. Following years of construction and planning, TRON Lightcycle/Run will open very soon, with the infamous Autopia attraction still fully intact.

Do you enjoy Autopia? Let us know in the comments below.