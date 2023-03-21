Disney Braces For Thousands of Layoffs After Bob Iger’s Bombshell

Following a bombshell dropped by Disney CEO Bob Iger, the Walt Disney Company is gearing up for mass layoffs.

At The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a bombshell that shocked everyone in the Disney community. Iger revealed that the company would be cutting its workforce by 7,000 jobs. This is a whopping number, especially when considering the profits The Walt Disney Company posted shortly before this announcement.

The Walt Disney Company shared its ginormous profits, posting an increase of 35% on the Parks side of things. This translated into $2.1 billion from Disney’s collection of Parks alone.

Now, according to The Orlando Sentinel, managers at Disney have been asked to identify potential candidates by April. This first round will include 4,000 employees, with the remaining 3,000 layoffs coming from positions that will be eliminated entirely.

This move will affect employees company-wide. However, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro stated earlier this year that he did not expect the layoffs to affect hourly workers on the front lines at Walt Disney World.