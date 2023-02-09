Disney Confirms Major Layoffs Will Affect Parks

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort see thousands of Guests daily. Disney Cast Members are what keep Disney Parks going.

Disney Cast Members have an important role in running a Disney Park, like being able to operate attractions, sell merchandise, offer food and drinks, run character meet and greets, and many more important duties, some of which we never get to see firsthand.

Disney is constantly updating, building, and creating new ideas and attractions for Guests to enjoy. TRON Lightcycle / Run will soon open at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. Mickey’s Toontown will also be open this spring at Disneyland Park.

While there are plenty of new and exciting experiences coming to the Disney Parks, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has announced that the company will be cutting 7,000 jobs.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Park Chairman, made a statement sharing that these layoffs will affect the Disney Parks.

Reporter Scott Gustin tweeted In an email to cast, Josh D’Amaro said workforce reductions will impact every segment across the company, including Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, he said the company does NOT expect it to impact hourly frontline roles in operations.

Seeing this statement from D’Amaro and the layoff happening makes Guests wonder how, and in what ways, this will be affecting Disney Parks. One good news aspect from this announcement is that Disney does not expect it to impact hourly frontline roles in operations.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had more announcements during the call, sharing that Disney would be getting sequels to several beloved franchises including Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia. At Disneyland Resort, Iger revealed that plans are being made to bring Pandora The World of Avatar to the Parks.

Josh D’Amaro has brought Disney Parks many great moments. In his previous role as President of Walt Disney World Resort, Josh was responsible for leading all facets of business for the resort’s four theme parks, two water parks, 28 resort hotels, four golf courses, two full-service spas, an extensive multi-modal transportation system, Disney’s Wedding Pavilion, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and the Disney Springs entertainment-shopping-dining complex. D’Amaro led a cast of more than 75,000 America’s largest single-site workforce before his promotion.

