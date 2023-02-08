Disney World’s ‘Frozen’ Ride Could Face Massive Changes Soon

Frozen Ever After might be getting some major changes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Millions of Disney World Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each and every year to experience “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Stunning attractions, unbelievable entertainment offerings, and epic nighttime spectaculars are just some of the reasons that people travel from far and near to enjoy the theme parks, water parks, and Disney Resorts.

One of the most popular brands at Disney World is none other than Frozen. Though Frozen II (2019) was released more than four years ago now, Guests still spend millions of dollars in merchandise featuring the beloved characters from the franchise, including Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoph.

The meet and greets are always showing a long line and it should come as no surprise that Frozen Ever After– which is located at EPCOT– is one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World today.

Reporter Scott Gustin recently Tweeted out a video from Disney showing new animatronics coming to the Frozen Ever After ride in Hong Kong Disneyland, which will feature an entire Frozen land, titled World of Frozen. The land is expected to open in late 2023.

Disney has released a MUCH better video showing the Elsa animatronic that will be used in the Frozen Ever After attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland. World of Frozen will open in the second half of 2023.

Disney has released a MUCH better video showing the Elsa animatronic that will be used in the Frozen Ever After attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland. World of Frozen will open in the second half of 2023. pic.twitter.com/VaCXfHxOTi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 7, 2023

As you can see, the Elsa animatronic looks quite different– and much better– than the animatronic with a screen face that we see used at the Walt Disney World attraction.

This, obviously, caused a lot of fans to take notice.

With Disney using a different type of animatronic in Hong Kong Disneyland, it stands to reason that the company is much more pleased with how things look in the Frozen Ever After attraction in that Disney Park. While Frozen Ever After isn’t scheduled for refurbishment currently, it would also stand to reason that Disney would look to upgrade its Orlando attraction in the future, as well.

This would be a massive change and would certainly be a welcomed one for Disney fans. Disney World Guests have reported times in the past where the scree has malfunctioned and this has led to a strange experience. An animatronic like the one in Hong Kong can obviously still malfunction, but it would still be a much-welcomed upgrade.

Would you like to see Frozen Ever After be upgraded at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments section!