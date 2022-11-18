Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Return of Long-Anticipated Event

Hong Kong Disneyland just announced the return of an exciting offering for Guests- the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend!

This event, returning next year, is exciting news for local Disney fans, as it has not taken place in three years, due to COVID.

This Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend, taking place on March 18-19, 2023, will be a jam-packed weekend full of surprises to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Here is what Guests can expect on this magical weekend, per Hong Kong Disneyland:

This year’s event will be filled with many magical surprises to celebrate 100 years of wonder from The Walt Disney Company. You can stride down the red brick road on Main Street, U.S.A., sweat your way through several different lands in the park, and even make your way through the iconic archway of the Castle of Magical Dreams in a first-of-its-kind experience. In addition, you will be taking in various attractions, making this a first-of-its-kind running experience. Plus, beloved Disney Friends will appear to cheer you on at several surprise moments. So run fast, run together, and run through the magic.

There are several events this weekend that attendees can expect, such as the Marvel Super Heroes 10K, Pixar Pals 5K, Duffy and Friends 3K, and Mickey & Friends Kids Races.

During these events, Guests will find characters throughout the themed races. In the Marvel Super Heroes 10K, Guests can find Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and The Wasp. At the Pixar Pals 5K, Guests will spot familiar faces like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep.

At Duffy and Friends 3K, Duffy, LinaBell, and other friends can be spotted throughout the race. And at Mickey & Friends Kids Races, Mickey and his pals will go alongside the little runners, who can also play at the Kids’ Zone throughout the day.

Registration for these events will take place from November 28, 2022, to January 6, 2023, and Early Bird registration will run from November 21 to 24. Guests will need to visit the Magic Access Member Site for registration access. However, before any of these registration events, Guests will need to log in to or sign up for the MyDisney account in order to complete their application.

More event info, such as specific days and times, cost, participant info, and packages, can be found on the event’s website.

Have you ever participated in a Disney Marathon or 10K weekend before? What was your experience?