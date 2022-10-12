New Medals Revealed For runDisney’s Princess Half Marathon

Disney recently announced their new medals for runDisney’s upcoming event: 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend!

This 15th-anniversary special event is coming to Walt Disney World Resort from February 23-26, 2023, and will center on the princesses we’ve come to know and love. Disney’s mission behind this event is truly inspiring:

Each race weekend event takes inspiration from our royal women and everyone behind them, from whom they draw their strength. The people they lean on, the people they care for, the people who came before them, and those who believe in what each of them can achieve. When these women are at their strongest, we see the inspiration behind their strength: the faces of their community.

Let’s take a look at some of the events taking place on that weekend and the medals that participants can win in the races. The medals for the race earlier this year were beautifully crafted, and the ones for next year are stunning as well!

The Disney Princess 5K medal features Jasmine, and this is awarded to participants who complete the 3.1-mile course around Walt Disney World Resort. This is the shortest course of the weekend-long event and is perfect for the whole family!

The Disney Princess Enchanted 10K is a little more challenging, with a course of 6.2 miles, and the corresponding medal has the inscription of Belle.

The Disney Princess Half Marathon is no easy feat, as it is 13.1 miles. This medal, which has the image of Moana, is given to those who endure this course.

And finally, for all those who finish the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge, which combines the Disney Princess Enchanted 10K and Disney Princess Half Marathon (19.3 miles) over the course of 2 consecutive days, they will receive the commemorative medal with Cinderella, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of this Challenge.

These races and the Disney Princess Yoga event are currently sold out, but those wishing to participate can still sign up for the virtual equivalent of the races and receive these participant medals. Registration info and cost for the virtual races can be found on the runDisney site. The policy info for the virtual races can be found there as well, which includes information on registration, medals, and race times.

Besides all the beautiful medals that runDisney participants can earn, Disney has also partnered with Pandora Jewelry to create runDisney charms. If you are already registered to participate in the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, you can order these in advance, along with other event merch, through your runDisney account.

We’re looking forward to seeing participants run these races through a magical venue and win these gorgeous medals reminding them of their achievements!

Are you planning to participate in any upcoming runDisney events? Tell us in the comments below!