Highly Anticipated Disney Parks Event Sells Out Within Minutes

runDisney has officially brought back in-person events to Walt Disney World as the world continues to fight against the ongoing pandemic.

One of the highly anticipated runDisney events returning later this year is the Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend. General registration opened yesterday morning for select Wine and Dine Half Marathon events, and some of those are already sold out.

This year, the Wine and Dine Marathon Weekend will take place at Walt Disney World from November 3-6, 2022.

If you never attended or participated in the Wine and Dine Marathon Weekend, runDisney describes it as:

Join Us for An Unforgettable Showcase Celebration! Celebrating the global community of runDisney, the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend presented by Shokz will explore the music, stories and culinary delights found around World Showcase during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. Participants will experience an extension of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration throughout a weekend filled with magic and miles––capped off with a unique post-race party highlighting flavors from around the world.

Unfortunately, if you were planning on participating in Wine and Dine Marathon Weekend some of its events are already sold out.

According to the runDisney website, the 5K and 10K are no longer available to purchase. The half marathon does still have availability, as well as the Disney Two Course Challenge.

Additionally, if you cannot attend in person but still wish to participate, the Wine and Dine Marathon Weekend will host select virtual events. Registration for those are not yet on sale, but according to the website, it will open soon.

There will also be a Post-Race Party, which runDisney describes as:

You’ve done the Half Marathon—now it’s time to celebrate your accomplishment with an after-hours party at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival! You’ll have access to Global Marketplaces, select EPCOT attractions and live entertainment! Your Half Marathon or Challenge registration includes entry. Friends and family are invited to purchase Post-Race Party tickets to attend this exclusive celebration in honor of their favorite runner! Post-Race Party ticket holders will be admitted to EPCOT as early as 5:00 PM on November 6, 2022––giving them even more time to enjoy park favorites before the event begins!

There are still tickets available for the Post-Race Party so be sure to snag yours soon as we anticipate this will sell out as well.

Are you participating in the Wine and Dine Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World this year? Let us know in the comments below.