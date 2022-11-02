Disney World Offering 50% off Select Park Tickets to Certain Guests

The Disney Parks all have different sectors of fans. Whether you’re super into the rides and attractions or maybe you love the history of the Disney Resorts, there is something for everyone to get into.

One of the most respected areas of the Disney Parks fandom comes from the runDisney community.

Here, Disney welcomes veteran athletes as well as novice runners to experience the Parks in a completely different way. Runners have the oportunity to see rides and entire Parks in a totally different way than the average Guest.

This year’s edition of the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary and the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The race will allow participants to explore the heart of the human spirit in the international cultures around the World Showcase.

The 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon features many different ways for runners to participate, ranging from distances as short as the Disney Wine & Dine 5k to the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, which wraps up the weekend on Sunday, November 6.

Another benefit for runners participating in an upcoming race has just been revealed by Disney. Now, Wine & Dine Hald Marathon runners can snag tickets to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon for half-off! This was stated in a post from the official runDisney Twitter:

Run, then RELAX! After long miles, enjoy tropical waters at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon#WineDineHalf Weekend runners & up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off 1-Day Water Park Ticket for use 11/3–11/10. Purchase w/valid race bib at @ESPNWWOS during Expo Hours or at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Run, then RELAX! After long miles, enjoy tropical waters at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon🌊#WineDineHalf Weekend runners & up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off 1-Day Water Park Ticket for use 11/3–11/10. Purchase w/valid race bib at @ESPNWWOS during Expo Hours or at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon pic.twitter.com/nsGfFKf75g — runDisney (@runDisney) November 1, 2022

This discount will be available from November 3 through the 10, meaning Guests have a few days to soak up the sun at the incredible water park.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is best known for Crush ‘n’ Gusher – an intense coaster-like water slide. But it’s also home to Miss Adventure Falls, Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, and Ketchakiddee Creek for the youngest Guests. You can also take a ride in the lazy river, enjoy a bucket full of ice cream from Happy Landings Ice Cream, or stop to meet Lilo, Stitch, and other Disney pals. Whatever you choose to do, it’s sure to be a day full of fun in the sun at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park!

Are you participating in any of the upcoming races at Waat Disney World?