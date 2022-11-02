New Version of Disney’s Jungle Cruise Now Open

There are countless iconic rides and attractions sprinkled throughout the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. From “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight to Haunted Mansion and Splash Mountain, Magic Kingdom has it all.

However, there may not be a funnier (or cornier) attraction than the Jungle Cruise.

Much like Disneyland’s version of Haunted Mansion, Walt Disney World’s Jungle Cruise also goes through a festive transformation. During the holiday season, the beloved Jungle Cruise experience is transformed into the Jingle Cruise—a festive-yet-familiar adventure from stem to stern!

Starting November 2, Guests can join the homesick Jungle Cruise skippers as they set out on a holly, jolly journey packed with silly shenanigans. The boathouse and beyond are decked out with merry décor that’s been mailed to the skippers or that they’ve created themselves. They’re even unwrapping a few holiday jokes to help everyone get in the spirit.

Jungle Cruise is located in Adventureland and is considered one of the most iconic experiences in the entirety of The Walt Disney World Resort.

With its mixture of animatronics, adventure, and of course, really lame jokes, Disney’s Jungle Cruise has delighted Guests for decades and proven itself to be a must-ride for many Guests.

Not much changes about the actual ride, and there’s still a jungle skipper waiting to guide you through your tour, but Guests can enjoy a lot of festive decorations as they embark on this time-tested journey through the jungle. You can check out a few pictures from this experience throughout this article.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during the holiday season?