Disney’s Fantasmic! Gets Standing Ovation After 2-Year Hiatus

Few things have been more anticipated than the return of Fantasmic! At The Walt Disney World Resort.

Fantasmic!, the beloved nighttime spectacular, has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Disney fans have anxiously awaited the return of the show, they’ve been hit with disappointment as it has remained closed for over two years.

Thankfully, Disney officially revealed that this show would be returning in November.

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

Disney’s Fantasmic! will begin performances at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, with Cast Members getting a special preview a few days early.

A tweet was shared by @WaybrightAdam showing the crowd’s reaction to Fantasmic!’s first show back at Walt Disney World. The video can be seen below:

Standing ovation for the first showing of Fantasmic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! A cast member preview was offered to CMs at Hollywood Studios.

Standing ovation for the first showing of Fantasmic at Disney's Hollywood Studios! A cast member preview was offered to CMs at Hollywood Studios.#DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/AdW1Ls7i8y — Adam WWWaybright (@WaybrightAdam) November 2, 2022

As you can see, the energy in the audience was electric, with hundreds of Guests standing up to cheer. It’s a magical moment for sure to see a show return after so long. We are sure that Guests will feel the same when the Walt Disney World Railroad finally reopens at Magic Kingdom.

In case you have never seen this nighttime spectacular, the Disney World website describes the show as:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear. A Night When Dreams Come True

Are you excited to see Fantasmic! again at Walt Disney World?