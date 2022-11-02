Typhoon Forces Disney Resort to Close Down Entirely

The impressive Disney Resort was forced to shut down as the City gears up for the approaching typhoon.

When visiting the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort website, Guests are informed that the Resort is completely closed. A notice can be seen at the top of the page, which reads, “Hong Kong is currently affected by a typhoon. Due to the inclement weather, Hong Kong Disneyland is closed.”

Disney also notes that Hong Kong has a subtropical climate with temperatures ranging from 10˚C to 33˚C. Since the majority of your time will be spent outdoors, attire should be casual and comfortable. However, you may wish to bring something dressier for the night.

There is a whole section on the website dedicated to informing Guests on what they should expect as well as bring during their trip. The following is a list of clothing and other items you may want to bring:

Clothing T-shirts (both short- and long-sleeved)

Collared shirts

Light sweater

Jeans or long pants

Casual dress/skirt (optional)

Shorts

Lightweight rain jacket

Hat

Swimsuit

Closed-toe shoes

Sturdy-soled walking shoes

Sandals Miscellaneous Passport

Medication

Camera/video camera

Extra batteries or charger for camera

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Umbrella

Toiletries

Electric plug adapter

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit.

As of now, all Guests are still required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements before entering the Resort.

This closure did not just extend to theme parks but has affected China as a whole. All classes have been canceled within the city of Hong Kong due to the city being under a No. 8 typhoon warning.

At 6 a.m., Nalgae, the name given to the typhoon, was forecast to move at about 10km/h in the general direction of the coast of western Guangdong.

