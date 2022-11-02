Typhoon Forces Disney Resort to Close Down Entirely

in Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland 15th Anniversary

Credit: Disney

The impressive Disney Resort was forced to shut down as the City gears up for the approaching typhoon.

Mickey and the Wondrous Book - Hong Kong Disneyland
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

When visiting the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort website, Guests are informed that the Resort is completely closed. A notice can be seen at the top of the page, which reads, “Hong Kong is currently affected by a typhoon. Due to the inclement weather, Hong Kong Disneyland is closed.”

Disney also notes that Hong Kong has a subtropical climate with temperatures ranging from 10˚C to 33˚C. Since the majority of your time will be spent outdoors, attire should be casual and comfortable. However, you may wish to bring something dressier for the night.

Credit: Disney

There is a whole section on the website dedicated to informing Guests on what they should expect as well as bring during their trip. The following is a list of clothing and other items you may want to bring:

Clothing

  • T-shirts (both short- and long-sleeved)
  • Collared shirts
  • Light sweater
  • Jeans or long pants
  • Casual dress/skirt (optional)
  • Shorts
  • Lightweight rain jacket
  • Hat
  • Swimsuit
  • Closed-toe shoes
  • Sturdy-soled walking shoes
  • Sandals

Miscellaneous

  • Passport
  • Medication
  • Camera/video camera
  • Extra batteries or charger for camera
  • Sunglasses
  • Sunscreen
  • Umbrella
  • Toiletries
  • Electric plug adapter
Geyser Gulch at hong kong disneyland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit.

Toy Soldier Boot Camp at hong kong disneyland
Credit: Disney

As of now, all Guests are still required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements before entering the Resort.

This closure did not just extend to theme parks but has affected China as a whole.  All classes have been canceled within the city of Hong Kong due to the city being under a No. 8 typhoon warning.

At 6 a.m., Nalgae, the name given to the typhoon, was forecast to move at about 10km/h in the general direction of the coast of western Guangdong.

Have you visited Hong Kong Disneyland?

