runDisney recently dropped a sneak peek into the merchandise available for the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by Shokz!

This year’s edition of the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary and the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The race will allow participants to explore the heart of the human spirit in the international cultures around the World Showcase. Runners will have much to celebrate during their 13.1-mile expedition around the Walt Disney World Resort, between the food, wine, music, and magic available for athletes!

For the first time, runDisney will allow race participants to join the virtual queue for those interested in buying merchandise during the first day of the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend’s Health and Fitness Expo. Purchases of the 2022 edition merchandise are a great way to commemorate a Runner’s accomplishments and make great keepsakes. This year’s event will feature exclusive shirts, jackets, and collectible Disney pins. A preview of the souvenirs available can be found at the link here.

The 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon features many different ways to participate, ranging from distances as short as the Disney Wine & Dine 5k to the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, which wraps up the weekend on Sunday, November 6. The weekend also includes the Disney Wine & Dine 10k and a post-race party.

To purchase your commemorative 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend merchandise, you can visit the Disney Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Dates and times for the expo can be found below:

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 4, 2022: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Are you running in any of the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend races? If so, let us know what you are most excited about.