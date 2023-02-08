Disney Characters Clap Back Against Viral TikToker

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and because of the absolute fandom for Disney, it should come as no surprise that there has been an increase in Vloggers and TikTokers.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests of all ages and sizes.

One of the most popular experiences when visiting Disney World theme parks is meeting your favorite characters. The Fab 5, Disney Princesses, and your favorite Pixar pals are just some of the characters that you can meet while visiting the Parks.

However, these character meet and greets can lead to awkward situations for Disney Cast Members and other Guests if people aren’t respectful.

One TikTok shows a Guest calling different Disney Characters names, and some of the responses from Disney characters aren’t surprising at all.

This Guest calls Mr. Incredible Superman. He calls Cinderella Sleeping Beauty, and she corrects him saying my name is Cinderella. Then, he runs into Anastasia and Drizella and calls them Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Anastasia tells this Guest again that this is not her name.

While in a parade, the Disney Park Guest yells at Captain Hook and calls him Captain Morgan. Next, he goes for Rapunzel by calling her Goldilocks several times, and she responds by asking who Goldilocks is. Then, to finish the day off he goes back to Anastasia and Drizella to call them Anna and Elsa again.

While it is not uncommon for Guests to get confused about which Disney character is who, Cast Members would gladly tell you who you are about to meet.

Meeting Disney characters can be some of the most magical experiences for Disney World Guests. When you’re meeting with them, make sure you’re respectful and remember that they are people too.

Do you think this is disrespectful to Disney characters and fellow Guests or do you think this is a harmless joke? Let us at Inside the Magic (ITM) know in the comments!