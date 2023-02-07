Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort.

The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.

The ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios was closed off until around 11:57 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. Disney World Guests attempting to get to the Disney Park from this route were redirected.

Troopers said a pickup truck traveling westbound struck the man while on the exit ramp. The driver and passenger in the pickup were not injured and remained at the scene during the investigation.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

At this time, no other details have been released.

This isn’t the first car crash to happen at Disney World. This past January, a car crashed into one of the purple signs around the Resort. The accident involved at least two cars, with one of them slamming right into the iconic purple road signs at the Orlando Resort. According to reports from Guests, the Jeep made a wide U-turn, running a minivan off the road into the pole and sign. Saw it happen on the way to work. This is the only piece of information we have on this accident at the moment.

Luckily, no major injuries were reported during the accident.

Last January, a fatal crash happened involving a man and three others, including two children, who were injured in a car crash involving a bus (not a Disney bus) and another vehicle on State Road 417 in Orange County, near Walt Disney World.

If you’re driving around Walt Disney World Resort, or at all, please make sure you are following posted guidelines. There are posted speed limits for highways around Disney World.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this tragic story if more details are released.