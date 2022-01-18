Fatal Car Accident Reported Near Disney World

This morning, a man and three others, including two children, were injured in a car crash involving a bus and another vehicle on State Road 417 in Orange County, near Walt Disney World.

According to Click Orlando, the fatal car accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on southbound S.R. 417 at mile marker 6 near International Drive. S.R. 417 south was closed at John Young Parkway for most of the morning. Most lanes did reopen around 9:45 a.m.

The accident involved a bus and another vehicle. It has been confirmed that the bus involved in the crash is not a school bus and was not carrying any passengers.

“Trooper Steve” Montiero took to Twitter to share:

Fire Fighters are actively trying to remove a passenger from this truck. Thank you to our first responders for EVERYTHING you do…

SB SR-417 x 6MM

– Delays southbound

The accident occurred near International Drive and forced part of State Road 417 south at John Young Parkway to shut down.

Later, “Trooper Steve” Montiero took to Twitter and reported the incident was now fatal:

Update: This is now FATAL

SB SR-417 x 6MM

– delays will build

– Use Osceola Pkwy as your alternate

– Left lane open but this likely will change

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, but troopers did not confirm if he was in the bus or in the other vehicle. A woman and two children who were in the vehicle were taken to a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At this time, no other details have been released.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this accident. If you are visiting Walt Disney World today, you may still see some traffic due to the incident.