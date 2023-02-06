Disney World One Step Closer to ‘Encanto’ Ride

Encanto (2021) has taken the world by storm and Disney Park fans have taken notice.

With songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Walt Disney Animation film tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

With rumors of a sequel and much more in store for the franchise, Disney fans have all wondered when we might see an Encanto land or attraction be constructed in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney Parks Chair Josh D’Amaro revealed at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this past fall that the company was already thinking of ways for the IP to be introduced in the Parks, but nothing was confirmed.

As fans have waited, we’ve received more news about the franchise that gives Disney even more reason to build an attraction. At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the music of Disney’s Encanto swept the three it was up for: best song for visual media, best score soundtrack, and best compilation soundtrack.

Previously, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard 100 charts, making it the first Disney song to reach No. 1 status since “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1992.

With all the fanfare surrounding the franchise and the fact that Encanto is still winning all kinds of awards– including Grammys– it seems like only a matter of time before Disney begins construction on an attraction or land dedicated to the intellectual property.

Fans will have to wait for now, but don’t be surprised if we’re talking about Bruno quite a bit in relation to the Disney Parks in the future.

What would you like to see from Encanto in the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!