Lin-Manuel Miranda Creates Drug To End ‘Encanto”s Terrorizing Power

It is no surprise that Encanto (2021) has become one of the most popular Disney animated films with its heartwarming story and insanely catching music created by legend Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda has also worked with Disney on multiple other projects like Moana and Mary Poppins Returns, and of course, created Tony award-winning musical Hamilton, available on Disney+.

The beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios movie about The Madrigals, a magical family in Colombia, saw its popular hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit the top of the charts for multiple weeks, becoming more popular than “Let It Go” from Frozen (2013) and becoming the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992) to top the charts.

We are even seeing the IP bleed into the Walt Disney World Parks. A new Encanto-inspired garden has been unveiled as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The garden will let you explore a lush tropical jardín inspired by the movie (streaming on Disney+) and its strong female characters like Julieta, Isabela, Luisa, and of course, Mirabel. You can also stroll around a path inspired by the youngest member of the Madrigal family, Antonio.

But, has Encanto‘s popularity gone too far?

During Jimmy Kimmel Live, a sketch comedy was debuted with Lin Manuel-Miranda creating the solution to getting “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” out of your head. Encantix, displayed as a new drug, is presented by Miranda, head of Bruno Pharmaceuticals. He poses Enacantix as the solution to carrying on with your life even if you can’t get Encanto’s music out of your head. A hilarious customer testimonial shows a mom who states that their family was listening to “Bruno” 300-400 times and day, and with Encantix they have it down to a solid 125! The drug is actually just an ear bud, and the ad is hilarious!

Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) posted the sketch on Twitter.

Are Encanto songs ruining your life? @Lin_Manuel Miranda can help!

More on Encanto

The official description of Encanto reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house [Casita], in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength [Luisa] to the power to heal [Isabela] — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

