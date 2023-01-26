‘Encanto’ Breaks Internet, Soon Will Have Its Own Disney Parks Attraction

There has been no animated film to take the world by storm like Encanto (2021) in quite some time.

The beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios movie about The Madrigals, a magical family in Colombia, saw its popular hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit the top of the charts for multiple weeks, becoming more popular than “Let It Go” from Frozen (2013) and becoming the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992) to top the charts.

Now, new numbers show just how popular Encanto was in 2022.

Reporter Scott Gustin recently shared the top movies for streaming in 2022 and it wasn’t even close.

Encanto was the top streaming movie in 2022 and it wasn’t close. Turning Red, Sing 2, Moana, and The Adam Project round out the top 5 (measured by total minutes viewed via Nielsen).

As you can see from the Nielsen ratings, Encanto had more than 27 billion streaming minutes in 2022 on Disney+.

Because of its popularity, it should be no surprise that Disney is attempting to bring Encanto to more areas of its business for fans to enjoy.

As part of the Disney100 Celebrations, Disneyland Resort will will include many special limited-time offerings taking place around the resort all year long, and will kick off with one extremely special new nighttime spectacular: “Wondrous Journeys,” created by Disney Live Entertainment.

This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in an experience that ignites the dreamer in all of us. “Wondrous Journeys” will feature nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century, with music, characters and special moments from favorite stories including Encanto, Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Treasure Planet, Big Hero 6, Moana, and more.

But, it’s not just this attraction that will have an Encanto flavor.

Disney just announced that you now can get an Encanto-themed makeover at Bibbiddi Bobbiddi Boutique, and at the D23 Expo last September, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared concept art for an expansion “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” that would include the beloved animated film.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, numbers like the Nielsen ratings that were just released, show us why Disney is hard at work in planning its next expansion, which will almost absolutely include Encanto. It would seem like a major missed opportunity to expand without the Madrigals included, whether it be at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

What do you think Disney’s next step will be with Encanto? Let us know in the comments!