Fan-Favorite Offering Returning With Disney100 Celebrations

The upcoming Disney100 celebrations keep bringing surprises for Guests of all ages, with a fan-favorite offering returning soon!

The worldwide celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary are upon us, and with them, countless magical offerings will be making their way to Disney Parks for all Guests to enjoy. From all-new entertainment offerings to dazzling decorations, new outfits for Mickey and his friends, and even a brand-new attraction, the Disney100 celebrations will surely be unforgettable for Disney fans of all ages.

While all the new offerings are exciting, many young and young fans will be happy to hear that a popular nighttime entertainment offering will return to Disneyland Resort to accompany the Disney100 celebrations. However, some would prefer we “don’t talk” about it.

As “it’s a small world” reopens its doors at Disneyland Resort after welcoming its seasonal overlay, the iconic facade will once again come to life every night to the tune of one of the most popular songs of 2022, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto (2021).

Per Disneyland’s website, the popular show will return on February 17 with six performances at 8:15 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:00 p.m., and 11:30 p.m., bringing the whimsical facade to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with special moments that feature characters from the award-winning Disney movie.

Encanto continues to steal the spotlight even over a year after the movie’s premiere, with more offerings arriving at the Disney Parks, including an all-new pricey offering that leaves the “traditional” Disney Princess behind.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this nighttime spectacular, Disney describes the “it’s a small world” Encanto Projection as follows:

