Fan-Favorite Offering Returning With Disney100 Celebrations

The upcoming Disney100 celebrations keep bringing surprises for Guests of all ages, with a fan-favorite offering returning soon!
The worldwide celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary are upon us, and with them, countless magical offerings will be making their way to Disney Parks for all Guests to enjoy. From all-new entertainment offerings to dazzling decorations, new outfits for Mickey and his friends, and even a brand-new attraction, the Disney100 celebrations will surely be unforgettable for Disney fans of all ages.
While all the new offerings are exciting, many young and young fans will be happy to hear that a popular nighttime entertainment offering will return to Disneyland Resort to accompany the Disney100 celebrations. However, some would prefer we “don’t talk” about it.
As “it’s a small world” reopens its doors at Disneyland Resort after welcoming its seasonal overlay, the iconic facade will once again come to life every night to the tune of one of the most popular songs of 2022, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto (2021).
Per Disneyland’s website, the popular show will return on February 17 with six performances at 8:15 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:00 p.m., and 11:30 p.m., bringing the whimsical facade to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with special moments that feature characters from the award-winning Disney movie.
Encanto continues to steal the spotlight even over a year after the movie’s premiere, with more offerings arriving at the Disney Parks, including an all-new pricey offering that leaves the “traditional” Disney Princess behind.
If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this nighttime spectacular, Disney describes the “it’s a small world” Encanto Projection as follows:
Admire Encanto
As the sun begins to set, gather with family and friends in front of the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” to celebrate the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award-winning film, Encanto.
For a limited time, watch with delight as a light projection show animates the façade with a montage that pays tribute to the Encanto hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Like the Madrigal family’s casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel.
This memorable nighttime experience is scheduled for several times each evening and is a perfect way to embrace the magic of Encanto!
During the Disney100 celebrations, Disneyland Resort is also welcoming two brand-new nighttime spectaculars to celebrate Walt Disney’s legacy with breathtaking effects and new original songs. Disneyland Park will welcome Wondrous Journeys — which will illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle and the sky above the heart of the Park — while Disney California Adventure sees the multi-performance debut of World of Color — One, bringing characters from classic Disney stories, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, and Pixar together on a one-of-a-kind show.
Both nighttime spectaculars will debut on January 27 and feature scenes and elements inspired by the award-winning Disney movie Encanto. With Mirabel and the Madrigal family gaining so much attention at Disneyland, we’re eager to see what else can Disney do to bring the magic of the Madrigals to life for all fans to enjoy!
Are you excited about the return of the “it’s a small world” Encanto Projection? Would you rather see another entertainment offering debut at Disneyland Park? Let us know in the comments below!