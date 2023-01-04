Disney Recycles Content to Promote “Brand-New” Attraction

As the grand opening of a new Disney attraction closes in, the company goes “full steam ahead,” promoting the attraction with recycled content.

Disney Parks are home to some of the most popular attractions worldwide, some of which are present in different Parks with slightly different versions, like the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland and Disney World being different from Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland; Big Thunder Mountain having a longer track at Disneyland Paris, and Pirates of the Caribbean being a whole different experience at Shanghai Disneyland. However, the commercial for an upcoming attraction is making us question if it will be an exact replica of another ride.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is finally opening at Disneyland Park on January 27, as the Disney100 celebrations kick off at the California theme park. As the long-awaited opening date approaches, Disneyland has gone “full steam ahead” promoting the new attraction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto with a 30-second TV commercial shared by BeyondDisway (@disway800) on TikTok, teasing some of the scenes Guests will experience once Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown.

These scenes include falling down a waterfall, breathing underwater, visiting a carnival (which is remarkably similar to Disney California Adventure, Disneyland’s sister Park), bracing a twister, and a “smooth ride” on Goofy’s train. You can see the video below:

New commerical! Opens Jan 27! Whos excited? #disneycommunity #mickeyandminniesrunawayrailway #disneylandresort #disneylandpark#mickeymouse #disneynews #disneytoontown #disneymagicmoments #disneyparksandresorts #disneymagickeyholder #disneylandtips

While Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be a brand-new attraction at Disneyland Resort, the first version of the attraction opened in early 2020 in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. And while the Disneyland version will have a few differences, including the queue and its location — showing at El CapiTOON Theater — Disney recycled the TV commercial they used to promote Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway when it opened at Disney World.

You can see the video below:

The wackiest train trip ever is ready to take you into a first-class adventure through the cartoon world and Mickey & Minnie’s first ride-through attraction in Disney Parks history! You ready? Bring the entire family and hop aboard Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway! When you burst into the cartoon world, there’s only one rule you need to remember: Anything can happen! Mickey & Minnie will help you throughout every surprising twist, unexpected turn and funny moment. So, pack your imagination, switch tracks and take a ride on the cartoon side like never before. Mouse Rules apply on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®!

As of this article’s publishing, it is unclear if Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will feature any additional scenes or different ones to its Disney World counterpart, but seeing the success of the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, thinking that it could be an exact replica is not that bad.

Disneyland describes Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opening on January 27, as follows:

Off the Rails Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong? Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world. But don’t worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you’re bound to get back on track. All aboard!