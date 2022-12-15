Classic Disney Parks Attraction Returns More Magical Than Ever!

A beloved Disney Parks attraction is back with more magic than ever before, bringing a refreshed look and new details for Guests to enjoy.

Disney Parks worldwide have some of the most popular and beloved attractions, from timeless classics like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, to all-new immersive experiences like Avatar Flight of Passage, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, it is no wonder why Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Disneyland Paris are some of the most popular destinations for millions of fans worldwide.

While Disney Parks worldwide have a wide variety of attractions, some of which are exclusive to a specific Park, some are iconic to Walt Disney’s original dream. One of these iconic attractions is making its way back to Hong Kong Disneyland with more magic than ever.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently announced the return of the Cinderella Carousel to Hong Kong Disneyland, with vibrant and refreshed colors and two new lead horses inspired by the stories of Disney Princes, Princesses, and Queens joining the beloved attraction.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Hong Kong Disneyland’s Cinderella Carousel is back in vibrant and refreshed colors, and two new lead horses have been added in, inspired by the stories of Disney Princes, Princesses and Queens!

Cinderella Carousel is located in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Fantasyland, not too far from other beloved attractions for the young and the young at heart, including Dumbo the Flying Elephant, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and Mad Hatter Tea Cups. Guests riding this attraction can command their prancing horses as the prince or princess of their own fairytale by day or embark on an adventurous journey at night as the carousel lights up Fantasyland with its 3,328 shimmering lights. And Guests can relive the story of Cinderella through a series of 8 hand-painted vignettes on the inner rounding board above the horses.

Hong Kong Disneyland describes this fairytale come to life as follows:

Ride Like Royalty Climb aboard an ornate carousel horse and gallop through a whirling backdrop of color and sound. Make your way beneath a vibrant medieval tent and select one of 60 wood-carved white steeds—or 2 intricately carved chariots. Bedecked in hand-painted pastel and jewel tones, each magnificent horse is posed in a fanciful galloping position. Hop atop your charger and prepare yourself for a royal ride.

Hong Kong Disneyland will welcome a new statue honoring Walt Disney’s legacy as part of the celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, located near the Cinderella Carousel. The Hong Kong Park will also welcome Guests into its latest themed land, inspired by the award-winning Disney movie, Frozen (2013), which will open in 2023.

