Animatronic Goes Missing From Classic Disneyland Ride

Every summer, the Disneyland Park version of the Haunted Mansion shuts down to make way for Haunted Mansion Holiday, a Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) overlay. It’s a fan-favorite affair, sometimes reaching three-hour wait times during the Holiday season.

Though Haunted Mansion is usually home to 999 Happy Haunts (with room for 1000!), one Guest this week noticed that number had decreased. Reddit user u/Development-Fiesty shared this photo of an empty coffin, usually home to a mummy animatronic:

Though the image is blurry, it’s easy to see the empty space in the coffin, which lies right below the bright red ribbon. Other Disney Parks fans confirmed that the animatronic is missing.

“Noticed that too yesterday! Out for a stroll perhaps,” joked u/andrea_lafea.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented on the missing animatronic, which is likely undergoing maintenance. Haunted Mansion Holiday will close on January 8, 2023, for its transformation back to the Haunted Mansion.

You only have a few more weeks to enjoy the Halloween and Christmas overlay at the Haunted Mansion! From Disneyland Resort:

Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover—and meet some real holidays spirits. Decked Out for the Hallow-Days

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!”

