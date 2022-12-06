Is the Haunted Mansion Closing In Early 2023?

“Make final arrangements now,” the iconic attraction “the Haunted Mansion” could close its doors early in 2023. When will it return?

The Haunted Mansion has been perhaps one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort since its opening in 1969, making its way to Walt Disney World in 1971 and Tokyo Disney Resort in 1983; and arriving at Disneyland Paris as Phantom Manor and Hong Kong Disneyland as Mystic Manor. Despite a former Disney Imagineer commenting that the attraction “could be retired soon,” millions of fans worldwide have enjoyed over 50 years of frightening fun while visiting the 999 happy haunts having a “swinging wake” and enjoying the light-spirited ambiance of the Mansion, making it no wonder why the Haunted Mansion remains a fan-favorite Disney attraction.

While each version of the iconic attraction has its own unique touch, the impressive Mansion is particularly special at Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort, as it welcomes a ghoulishly glorious sight every holiday season inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, as the attraction is adorned and deranged to become Haunted Mansion Holiday. This seasonal overlay usually arrives at Disneyland Resort in September, ahead of the fall celebrations at the Resort and in time to celebrate Halloween along with Jack Skellington — who’s decided to play Sandy Claws — Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Oogie Boogie, Zero, and the citizens of Halloweentown.

While many fans, yours truly included, would love to see this seasonal overlay stay at Disneyland Park, Haunted Mansion Holiday usually closes its gates when the holidays end at Disneyland Resort. However, this may not be the case this year.

The holiday celebrations officially end at Disneyland Resort on January 8, 2023, per Disneyland’s website, causing several iconic attractions, including “it’s a small world” Holiday, to shut down temporarily.

Last week, Disneyland’s website stated the same fate for Haunted Mansion Holiday, as the site didn’t show available times for the attraction starting January 9, 2023. However, the website has recently been updated and, as of this article’s publishing, states that Haunted Mansion Holiday will be available through January 17, 2023.

It is important to note that this information is currently available on the official Disneyland Resort website and is subject to change, as Disneyland officials can update it anytime.

Currently, there is no official information regarding the timeline for when the seasonal overlay will be removed from the California theme park and the attraction will reopen as the Haunted Mansion. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Jack Skellington’s extended stay at Disneyland Park surprises many, and thousands of fans will surely be overjoyed to learn that they can start 2023 with a visit to the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

