A highly requested character is finally coming to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World soon!

During this year’s Disney D23 Expo “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, we have seen so much exciting news for Disney fans all over the world, with exciting new projects coming to Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and of course, Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro said during this panel that Disney has heard fans of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, who have been eager to see a popular character arrive at the Park, and mentioned that he would “materialize” very soon!

Foolish Mortals will finally welcome the famous Hatbox Ghost at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion very soon! While an official date was not mentioned, it was stated that the Hatbox Ghost will arrive at the Orlando theme park in 2023.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

Foolish mortals, prepare yourselves for a new happy haunt at the Haunted Mansion. The Hatbox Ghost has heard your calls and will materialize next year. You may recognize this popular character from the attraction at Disneyland Resort in California.

Hopefully, our cadaverous pallor won’t betray the excitement to finally encounter this happy haunt when riding the iconic Doom Buggy at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion very soon!

Disney describes this beloved attraction as follows: