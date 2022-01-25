Emergency Lights Set Off as Disney’s Phantom Manor Breaks Down

If you plan on visiting any Disney Park, typically, one of the most exciting aspects for most Guests are the rides! With so many technologically advanced attractions and incredibly detailed animatronics and show scenes, Disney has been able to create a league of their own when it comes to immersing Guests into stories.

While some attractions follow IP from the Disney canon that we know and love, other attractions were created with a specific storyline that is unique to the attraction. At Walt Disney World, rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Junge Cruise, and more were all created based on an original idea, and not a movie. Of course, we know Disney molded multiple successful films and franchises after these attractions, but that is not how they started.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park, and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

Disney describes the attraction as:

Phantom Manor: A Guided Tour with a Spine-tingling Twist

Tucked away in a corner of Frontierland stands Phantom Manor, once home to one of Thunder Mesa’s founding families. Local residents steer clear of the dilapidated house, claiming it to be haunted, but any intrepid Disneyland Park visitors who dare to enter will soon discover its terrible secrets. The owner of the manor, Henry Ravenswood, cherished his only daughter, Melanie, who attracted the attentions of four different men… each of whom came to a mysterious and untimely end. Rumour has it that her father didn’t think any of them were good enough for his darling girl. In fact, some say he had a hand in the young men’s disappearances, but nothing has ever been proven. One thing is certain, the bride-to-be has been waiting many long years for her wedding day… and will likely wait for hundreds more!

When Guests ride this attraction, they typically do not expect it to halt and for the emergency lights to come on, but that is what happened yesterday when the ride broke down. RJ DLP Today! (@SmileyBlueBXL) shared a video of the attraction breaking down and the lights coming on. As you can see, all of the ride vehicles have stopped moving; however, the animatronics are still in motion.

Phantom Manor emergency lights on!

It is actually quite amazing to see the fluidity and detail on each of these animatronics with the lights on, which is a treat many Guests often do not get to experience. If this ever happens to you on a Disney attraction, do not fret! Cast Members are well-trained for any ride breakdown and can also safely evacuate Guests if needed.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has come with many more surprises! Just yesterday, we learned about the new partnership between RhinoSheild and Disney through the Tower of Terror announcement, but the lineup of news today has been far more exciting for Park fans.

As Guests get ready to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland,” they will find themselves surrounded by character topiaries. Central Plaza will be transformed into the Gardens of Wonder. According to Disney, Gardens of Wonder will include nine different themed gardens with 30 unique Disney Character sculptures. We will also see a new drone show, Disney D-Light, coming to Disneyland Paris. Avengers Campus is also set to have a new look when it debuts this summer.

Now, there is also big news regarding character costumes and a massive new daytime show. As noted, Disneyland Paris will introduce Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and others from the gang in a new shiny suit! On top of that, there will be a new daytime show called Dream… and Shine Brighter!

The show will take place in front of the newly refurbished Sleeping Beauty Castle! You will see Mickey come down Main Street with his pals, and once the show arrives to the hub, the party will begin as 33 characters and performers flood the stage. Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan are two characters aside from Mickey and his gang to appear. The show will also debut all-new music for the 30th anniversary. It is meant to encompass optimism and hope; it is titled “Un monde qui s’illumine”.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What Disney ride would you want to see with the lights on?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Paris! Or, do you want to head to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks? Visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!